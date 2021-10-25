retirement soon for the CX-3

The level of CX-3 deliveries in 2020 was surprisingly low: barely 127 units. The manufacturer was indeed preparing the arrival of the update on its crossover, which was already touching retirement from the end of the hood. Which is now confirmed by Mazda’s press relations department in Poland, which announces that the last units will be produced in December.

2022 will be a turning point for Mazda, which will focus more than ever on the SUV. The continuation of the CX-3 is not fully known, but we already know that the Japanese manufacturer plans to launch two new models, the CX-60 and CX-70 in Europe. Two large SUVs that will come alongside the CX-5 and CX-30 in a catalog that promises to be loaded in the segment, and potentially complicated to dissect.





Launched in 2015 in France, the CX-3 has always struggled to compete with the stars of the segment, the fault, in part, to a very fair roominess and a light trunk volume. The CX-3 no longer appears in the plans of the brand which apparently targets the upper segments, starting from the CX-30. The MX-30, meanwhile, will soon be entitled to a plug-in hybrid version with a rotary engine.