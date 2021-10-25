Rodent burgled during OM-PSG!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Olympians’ most expensive transfers

During the shock against Paris, at the Vélodrome yesterday, OM midfielder Valentin Rongier was reportedly the victim of a burglary at his home. This is what La Provence announces this Monday. “It’s a phenomenon that is growing and worries the big football clubs: burglaries among players, in the middle of a match, which particularly affected PSG this year. But according to our information, last night, in full OM-PSG meeting, while he gave everything on the lawn of the Vélodrome, it is the Olympian Valentin Rongier who was the victim of a theft at his home, in Cassis “, indeed reveals the medium.

This is the second time that he has been the victim of a burglary!

Before adding: “The criminals broke into his home. This is the second time since this summer that the player has been the victim of a burglary. Investigators from the Aubagne research brigade as well as criminal investigation technicians from the gendarmerie went to the scene. “



