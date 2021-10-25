RUMOR: A Smash Bros. with Batman, Mad Max, Gandalf and Harry Potter in development at Warner Bros.

It’s the crazy rumor of the last few days, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment would publish a fighting game inspired by Smash Bros. of Nintendo with the characters of his numerous licenses. The rumor was started on Reddit by a insider unknown, but the journalist Jeff grubb of VentureBeat At least partially confirms it.

This game would therefore be inspired by Smash Bros., the development having started long before the announcement of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It would take over the mechanics of Tag Team, but’insider not sure what it means : two characters that have nothing to do with the possibility of changing at any time, team fights where the first character is knocked out gives way to the second or even pairs of characters from the same universe, it’s a blur total on this point.

However, theinsider drops a first list of characters who would be in this fighting game, and there is everything, with Sammy of Scooby-Doo, Gandalf of Lord of the Rings, Tom & jerry, Batman, Fred flintstones, Max Rockatansky of Mad Max, Johnny Bravo and maybe Harry potter and Ron Wealsey. On this point, theinsider explains that the rights would have been complicated to obtain, and the development of these characters might have been stopped, too bad.

Always according to this insider, the idea would have come when fans demanded Sammy in Mortal Kombat. Because according to this informant, the game would be developed by NetherRealm Studios, but the information was scanned by Jeff Grubb, which however confirms all the other points concerning this leak. As a reminder, the studio is done with Mortal Kombat 11 and hallway noises suggest he would develop … well, Mortal Kombat 12, information released at the time by … Jeff Grubb. Decidedly, the world is small. The identity of the studio behind this fighting game is therefore unknown.









Finally, theinsider share a signed trademark filing Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, who reserved the term “Multiversus”, which still sounds very bad for a video game, but which would summarize the principle of this brawler, mixing several characters from different universes. Yes Warner Bros. was embarking on this adventure, it’s good to meet the same success as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and try to seduce competitive players, Nintendo not being fond ofeSport and its servers having great difficulty in seducing the most specialized fans.

Of course, all this should be taken with a grain of salt as long as the publisher or developer does not formalize this project.