Samsung would succumb to the notch for its premium tablet

The Galaxy Tab S8 tablet would be entitled to three high-end variants, including an Ultra unveiled by renderings signed OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. Highlight of the show: a notch welcoming the selfie camera would be part of it.

While Samsung tablets have so far been entitled to two high-end versions with each new generation – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE being considered more affordable – the Korean manufacturer would adjust its strategy for its future Galaxy Tab S8 with a third model taking the name Ultra.

Here is what we can already learn from an article published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the leaker OnLeaks. As a reminder, the latter has built an excellent reputation and now enjoys solid legitimacy in the sector. Its information can therefore be taken seriously.

A notch… for nothing?

But above all, the subject of this publication concerns above all the design of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. HD renderings show the presence of a notch on its front face, a first on a tablet. Obviously, this notch is reminiscent of the iPhone and recent MacBook Pro (2021) 14 and 16 inches.

Will this notch add a little something extra to the experience? Apparently not. It would not be a question here of welcoming a technology similar to Face ID, but of offering more space for the selfie sensor, according to 91Mobiles. And that’s it. The future will tell us if Samsung has a little surprise in store for us or not.

This Ultra version would also give pride of place to a larger screen: 14.6 inches, against 11 and 12.4 inches for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, respectively. At the rear, two cameras would invite themselves to the party, alongside four speakers. Samsung should ignore any jack.





The question of the date

For some time now, OnLeaks has taken a keen interest in the next generation of Samsung tablets. Recently, another set of high definition images have been uploaded, this time showing off the classic Galaxy Tab S8 in all its glory. In the idea, the Korean giant would still show a certain conservatism.

It remains to be seen now when this batch of tablets will land in our homes. The shortage of components would have visibly delayed Samsung’s plans, forced to postpone their presentation and release. But the start of the year 2022 could be a good window of opportunity, according to several rumors.