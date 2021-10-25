Saturday, a disaster for all electric cars in Europe

On Saturday 23 October for about an hour and 30 minutes, all the fast charging stations of the European Ionity network broke down due to a server problem.

When owning an electric car today, the Ionity fast charging network is absolutely vital for those who want to go on a trip. With more than 80 stations deployed in France, nearly 400 stations in Europe and other stations currently under construction, it is the only charging network theoretically allowing long distances to be covered by carrying out rapid charges (apart from that of Tesla reserved for cars of the brand, even more provided).





But according to our colleagues at Challenge, this Ionity network has just suffered a major server failure which made all its terminals inoperative this Saturday for about an hour and thirty minutes.

Unable to recharge throughout Europe

It was thus impossible to recharge your electric car on an Ionity network terminal anywhere in Europe during this period. If you had arrived at one of these stations with your electric car with dead batteries, your journey probably took much longer than you expected.