    SCO Angers (2-2): a first clue falls on the penalties due to incidents

    The disciplinary committee has its work cut out for it today. It is indeed this afternoon that it meets to study the incidents that occurred during the meeting between ASSE and SCO Angers, Friday on behalf of the 11th day of Ligue 1 (2-2).

    According to RMC Sport, the case will be put under investigation, and as a precaution, the Greens risk a total closed session. The reprieve, decided after the derby against OL (1-1) of a closure for two matches from the south stand, could also fall.

    At the same time, this same disciplinary committee must manage the file of incidents that occurred yesterday at the Vélodrome between OM and PSG (0-0). “No decision has yet been made. The LFP judges for the moment that it is too early to take sanctions ”, explains sports radio. The announcement of the sanctions should fall later in the day after a last point in videoconference around 6.30 p.m.

    to summarize

    The disciplinary committee is currently addressing the incidents that occurred during the Classic last night between OM and PSG (0-0). Before looking at those between ASSE and SCOA (2-2). For this match, the first clues fell.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

