SHIB drops 20% following Elon Musk’s comment By Investing.com

Investing.com – the recent ERC-20 coin inspired by, suffered a significant retracement of over 20% within hours when Elon Musk announced on Twitter (NYSE 🙂 that he did not hold any Shiba Inu tokens.

The retracement came after SHIB broke its previous all-time high to hit a local high of $ 0.000044 on Sunday, after rising more than 500% since the start of October.

Amid the token’s bullish action, Twitter user ShibaInuHodler asked Musk how many SHIBs he had, to which Musk replied, “None.”

While the sellers of SHIB had already stepped in to take profits at the token’s local all-time high, SHIB quickly lost another 10% to trade at $ 0.000035 about half an hour after Musk responded. Since then, SHIB has fluctuated between $ 0.000035 and $ 0.00004.

Reactions from SHIB investors to Musk’s comments have been mixed, with ShibaInuHodler suggesting that Musk should invest in Shiba Inu tokens.

Others criticized ShibaInuHodler for interacting with Musk, with Shibalaskan begging them to “stop harassing celebrities while the community is doing well without this kind of nonsense.”





The drama comes as Musk returned to Twitter to extol the virtues of Dogecoin. He pointed out that many of his employees hold this crypto.