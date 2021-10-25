Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits all-time high and becomes 11th most capitalized cryptocurrency

SHIB hits new record

Much like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has always stood out for its ability to bounce back after being buried a bit prematurely by suspicious investors. And its latest breakthrough seems to prove once again that fundamental or not, buyers are there.

In just one day, the SHIB price thus jumped by + 58%, to reach an all-time high of 0.000044 dollars:

SHIB price hit a record yesterday – Source: TradingView, SHIB / USDT

The 497,730,000,000,000 SHIB tokens in circulation have enabled the cryptocurrency to achieve significant capitalization, over $ 20 billion. This makes Shiba Inu the 11e The most capitalized crypto of the moment, behind the USD Coin (USDC) which posts 32 billion dollars:

Most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinGecko

👉 Find all the news about altcoins

The roller coaster of Shiba Inu

As always, Shiba Inu is particularly sensitive to outside influences. As the SHIB price continued to climb, a tweet from Elon Musk on Twitter brought down – temporarily – the course :

None – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

But the SHIB has gone back to the assault of $ 0.000042 since then. On the other hand, Shiba Inu’s initial rise was apparently based on equally inconsistent information. Rumors are circulating about a possible listing of the SHIB on the Robinhood platform.

According to Ben Caselin, the head of research for the AAX exchange, these price movements are based purely on speculation, and the price of the SHIB could tumble again:

” Attention [des investisseurs] seems to have converged on the SHIB. [Shiba Inu] will likely face competition from other projects and lose a lot of its value. “

The SHIB is now only two places from its great rival Dogecoin. Will it manage to stay in the heads and portfolios of investors? The coming weeks will tell us.





👉 Also Read – AMC Theaters Now Accept Dogecoin (DOGE) For Gift Cards

Newsletter 🍞 Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.