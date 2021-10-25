Shortages in the UK: supermarkets mask shelf space with cardboard images

British supermarkets are competing for images to fill the lack of fruit and vegetables. Marketing does not change anything: the shelves are quite empty.

False asparagus to hide the absence. This is the technique adopted by the various supermarket chains in England against the shortages which have hit the territory since September.

“Delicious cardboard carrots”

Food is no exception and marketing competes for ideas to alleviate the discomfort. Various Internet users have shared their astonishment online from the shelves of Tesco or Sainsbury’s stores. By photos of carrots, asparagus or cardboard zucchini, placed as if by magic on the shelves. Sometimes it’s the packets of candy or chocolates that plug the holes.

Shoppers have spotted fake carrots in Fakenham, cardboard asparagus in London, pictures of oranges and grapes in Milton Keynes, and 2D washing liquid bottles in Cambridge. Sainsbury’s has also used outline drawings of packaging to fill shelves. 🤣#BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/H9STL1sUsm

– Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) October 25, 2021

“Delicious cardboard carrots at Tesco last week”, Laughs a user, quoted by the English media.

The humor and the unusual do not hide a more worrying situation for British consumers: that of a market damaged by several factors. To begin with those of the shortage of manpower (that no box can hide) and of truck drivers, as explained The Guardian, Quoted by The Huff ‘.

The implementation of Brexit also has consequences in this unprecedented situation.