Shortages of processors and graphics cards until 2023 according to Intel | Xbox one

For 18 months, shortages of processors and graphics cards have been complicated to manage for the largest manufacturers on the market, especially for the production of the Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5. According to Intel, these shortages should last until 2023 , before hoping for an improvement in the situation.

Different Bell Sounds from Intel and AMD

Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, therefore told CNBC that the situation will gradually improve by 2023 to hope to return to a normal situation. According to him, we are at the worst moment of this crisis and the balance between supply and demand should be restored in 2 years.

AMD CEO Lisa Su has been more optimistic while waiting for an increase in supply as early as the second half of 2022. A radically different estimate from that proposed by Pat Gelsinger. We would not know who to believe, but when we have observed this situation for 18 months, we prefer to remain cautious about optimistic estimates.





Indeed, this situation has lasted for a year and a half and the measures imposed by the health crisis have stopped many supply chains of electronic components, essential to the manufacture of game consoles. At the same time, their demand has exploded following various confinements and new consumer habits.

Phil Spencer spoke about the situation to The Wrap in September. For him, console shortages are not only due to the lack of components, but also to other factors:

“I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as a simple chip problem. When I think about what it means to get the parts to build a console today and then get it to the market where the demand is, there are multiple issues in this process. And I think, unfortunately, it’s going to go on for months and months, certainly until the end of this calendar year and into the following calendar year. “

This situation is not likely to settle soon since the demand for processors and other graphics cards does not decline as their importance is major, whether in the video game industry or in that of computing in general.