More

    SIFU: SloClap Takes Behind The Scenes Of PlayStation And PC Exclusive

    Technology


    Game News SIFU: SloClap Takes Behind The Scenes Of PlayStation And PC Exclusive

    After Absolver, a demanding action-RPG released in 2017, the French studio SloClap has launched a new challenge. From this challenge is born SIFU, an action game centered on martial arts, and more particularly on Pak-Mei.

    Expected on February 22, 2022 on PC, PS4 and PS5, SIFU recently unveiled a little of its behind the scenes through a making-of video published by Sloclap. This is centered on Benjamin Colussi, a French expert in the discipline of Pak-Mei, a variant of Kung-Fu. The latter was recruited by Sloclap to perform the motion capture of the character that the players will embody, and who uses precisely this martial art.

    SIFU: SloClap Takes Behind The Scenes Of PlayStation And PC Exclusive

    In total, he would have recorded over 200 different movements, several with three different weapons, and gave a lot of advice to the development team to make it as accurate as possible. Benjamin Colussi also took the opportunity to indicate that he had integrated several variations to make the movements and the finish moves more spectacular, while looking back on his journey. He obviously evokes his training at Pak-Mei, which took place in Foshan, the city-prefecture of Guangdond, a territory located in the south-east of China.


    SIFU: SloClap Takes Behind The Scenes Of PlayStation And PC Exclusive

    As a reminder, SIFU tells the story of a young disciple seeking to avenge the death of his master. To do this, he will have to go through five levels and take down five different targets. He will have a whole arsenal of blows, but also a magic pendant able to bring him back to life if he fails. However, with this apparent immortality comes its consequences, of which the accelerated aging. This mechanic will have an impact on the gameplay, and it will be up to the players to find solutions and adapt.

    To read also

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleLionel Messi runs out of fuel in Ligue 1
    Next articleGenesis, Phil Collins’ group, announces two dates in Paris in March 2022 for their final tour

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC