SIFU: SloClap Takes Behind The Scenes Of PlayStation And PC Exclusive

After Absolver, a demanding action-RPG released in 2017, the French studio SloClap has launched a new challenge. From this challenge is born SIFU, an action game centered on martial arts, and more particularly on Pak-Mei.

Expected on February 22, 2022 on PC, PS4 and PS5, SIFU recently unveiled a little of its behind the scenes through a making-of video published by Sloclap. This is centered on Benjamin Colussi, a French expert in the discipline of Pak-Mei, a variant of Kung-Fu. The latter was recruited by Sloclap to perform the motion capture of the character that the players will embody, and who uses precisely this martial art.

In total, he would have recorded over 200 different movements, several with three different weapons, and gave a lot of advice to the development team to make it as accurate as possible. Benjamin Colussi also took the opportunity to indicate that he had integrated several variations to make the movements and the finish moves more spectacular, while looking back on his journey. He obviously evokes his training at Pak-Mei, which took place in Foshan, the city-prefecture of Guangdond, a territory located in the south-east of China.





As a reminder, SIFU tells the story of a young disciple seeking to avenge the death of his master. To do this, he will have to go through five levels and take down five different targets. He will have a whole arsenal of blows, but also a magic pendant able to bring him back to life if he fails. However, with this apparent immortality comes its consequences, of which the accelerated aging. This mechanic will have an impact on the gameplay, and it will be up to the players to find solutions and adapt.

