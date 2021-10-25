More

    Small winner of Bastia, Auxerre is moving forward in Ligue 2

    Sports


    The big slap received in Toulouse (0-6), nine days ago, left traces in the minds of Auxerre. It was felt again this Monday evening at the Abbé-Deschamps, but Jean-Marc Furlan and his men provided the essentials against Bastia: to find the smile and the success (1-0), who had been fleeing them for a little more than a month now (1-0 against Rodez, before two draws and this heavy defeat in Toulouse).

    Captain Touré relieves his family

    Rather than making a difference in long construction phases, as usual, Auxerre this time relied on a set piece and a very nice volley from Birama Touré under the bar (35th). What could be better than a captain to bring stability to a rocking ship? The Malian midfielder had not scored for more than four and a half years (3-1 against Brest, February 10, 2017).


    The rest of the time, at the start as over a good part of the second half, Sporting were the most incisive and dangerous. But the promoted, penultimate in the standings, never managed to find the loophole. This victory is as narrow as it is precious for AJA, fifth, who takes the opportunity to pick up at the top of the table and make a hole – five points ahead of Niort – in the top 5.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleSolana will be the crypto of the year 2021 and probably 2022!
    Next articleMiss France 2022: who are the contenders?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC