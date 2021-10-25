Small winner of Bastia, Auxerre is moving forward in Ligue 2

The big slap received in Toulouse (0-6), nine days ago, left traces in the minds of Auxerre. It was felt again this Monday evening at the Abbé-Deschamps, but Jean-Marc Furlan and his men provided the essentials against Bastia: to find the smile and the success (1-0), who had been fleeing them for a little more than a month now (1-0 against Rodez, before two draws and this heavy defeat in Toulouse).
Captain Touré relieves his family
Rather than making a difference in long construction phases, as usual, Auxerre this time relied on a set piece and a very nice volley from Birama Touré under the bar (35th). What could be better than a captain to bring stability to a rocking ship? The Malian midfielder had not scored for more than four and a half years (3-1 against Brest, February 10, 2017).
The rest of the time, at the start as over a good part of the second half, Sporting were the most incisive and dangerous. But the promoted, penultimate in the standings, never managed to find the loophole. This victory is as narrow as it is precious for AJA, fifth, who takes the opportunity to pick up at the top of the table and make a hole – five points ahead of Niort – in the top 5.