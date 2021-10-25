Solana will be the crypto of the year 2021 and probably 2022!

Solana’s gains over the past 12 months have been quite impressive, and the asset shows no signs of slowing down. the recent surge in prices suggests that the asset could climb to become the fourth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap.

Nothing seems to be able to stop Solana

After seeing a strong increase in September, SOL looks set to repeat that growth in October, with a 30% increase in the space of seven days. The daily charts were even more impressive as the asset registered 15% in 24 hours, which took it to trade at $ 200.





This impressive run saw SOL’s market capitalization grow to $ 58.9 billion, while daily trading volumes increased 12% to $ 7 billion. The market dominance for the asset is 2.34% but with the recent streak it could take a larger share of the market in the days to come to assert its place as a force to be reckoned with.

The Solana community is growing with a number of Twitter followers reaching 765,000, and engagement around the network is very high. In September, Solana went wild and hit a new all-time high of $ 214.96, and today just made a new ATH at $ 216!

Competitors could be swept aside

Solana lives up to her name ETH killer and its advantages over Ethereum have seen it attract a host of projects to the network. While Ethereum has the first-mover advantage, Solana’s recent leap in the face of falling cryptocurrency market prices is an indicator of the faith of industry players.

Solana’s market cap of $ 58 billion is only a short distance from Tether and Cardano, which are at $ 69.5 billion and $ 71 billion, respectively. If a turnaround occurs, Solana could grab fourth place in what will be one of the biggest achievements in recent cryptocurrency history.

Solana’s growth over the past year has been staggering, going from $ 1.09 to $ 198 in just 12 months, while Cardano has gone from $ 0.08805 to $ 2.16 in 12 months. Ethereum has gone from $ 371 to $ 4,027 over the past year, making Solana the biggest winner among its competition.