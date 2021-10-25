soon a facial recognition system in the stadiums?

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Incidents involving supporters in stadiums are a real scourge for the LFP this season. Yesterday, supporters without tickets tried to force a passage through the velodrome stadium and smoke was observed among some spectators. Marseille, Saint-Etienne, Angers, Lens, Lille … the disciplinary commission of the League is not idle in the face of the multiplication of its incidents. The problem of identifying those responsible is brought to the fore to justify why individuals are not questioned. One solution could be facial recognition in stadiums. But this system is prohibited by law in France and is considered an old sea serpent, a sensitive subject, almost taboo in the world of football. However, as RMC reveals, clubs in France are tempted to test the waters. “It is clearly a taboo subject, but I can assure you that it interests the clubs” details a boss of a security company which offers its services of facial recognition, for AFP. “The tool is attractive for football clubs, it replaces human profiling which can be faulty,” he explains.

Special authorization for sport?

FC Metz, having tested the system against Strasbourg last season, had been strongly taken over by the Cnil, the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms. But the head of the security company, who has already worked with OM, ensures that it is not impossible that the subject resurfaces. “The Metz episode clearly cooled a lot of clubs. But we know that private companies have contacted a lot of clubs since. Now, we do not know where it is” he explains. As a reminder, facial recognition by video in real time is not authorized in public spaces in France but a recent parliamentary report was submitted in early September to Prime Minister Jean Castex. A report pleading for more experimentation with this system in view of the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Can we imagine that the law will be changed only in the field of sport, including football stadiums? to be seen in the long term, according to the government’s decision. A government which, via Jean-Michel Blanquer and Roxana Maracineanu, sent Friday to the Professional Football League (LFP), a letter promising a “strong response” to the incidents in the stadiums.



