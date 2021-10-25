Spain: a woman stages her kidnapping to play the lotto with the ransom of her husband

the essential

To be able to play the lotto, a woman simulates her kidnapping and demands a ransom of 6,000 euros, at the beginning of this month of October. Arrested by the police, the 40-year-old was released but must remain at the disposal of the police.

6,000 euros for his own removal. On the night of October 4, a man went to the police station in Badalone, Spain, to postpone the kidnapping of his wife. He allegedly received a phone call telling him that a ransom of 6,000 euros was to be paid.





An investigation was quickly opened by the Catalan police, reports L’Indépendant, and a unit specializing in kidnappings was mobilized after several hours without news of the kidnapped woman. The agents then make a surprising discovery: the woman has never been kidnapped. Of Spanish origin, she allegedly staged her disappearance in order to extort money from her husband.

The police then find her in a gambling hall, trying her hand at the lotto, after having received the ransom. Arrested for “simulation of crime and extortion” the forty-something in perfect health was presented in court and then released. However, it must remain at the disposal of the courts.