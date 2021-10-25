Spain – She fakes her kidnapping, collects a ransom and plays the lotto

A 47-year-old woman claimed to have been kidnapped and that her captors demanded a ransom of 6,000 euros to free her. But the interested party had invented everything to recover the nest egg and play it on the lottery.

The facts go back to the beginning of the month. According to El Diari de Girona, on the night of October 4, a man presented himself at the police station in Badalone (Catalonia, Spain). He tells the Mossos d’Esquadra that he had been warned via his mobile phone that his wife was kidnapped and the amount claimed by the kidnappers to release her, namely 6,000 euros.





The Catalan police then opened an investigation. After several hours without news of the alleged victim, investigators alert a unit specializing in kidnappings.

It does not take long to discover the pot aux roses. The woman in question, of Spanish nationality, has never been kidnapped. She staged her own kidnapping in order to extort money from her husband.

The Catalan police officers then set out on her trail and were quick to find her. The forty-something, in perfect health, is in a game room where, after having recovered part of the ransom paid by her husband, plays the lottery. The woman is then arrested for “simulation of crime and extortion”.

After being brought before a court, she was released but must remain at the disposal of the justice system.