State of Play: GTA, the next Harry Potter RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, … PlayStation ready to hit hard?

Not even two months after a PlayStation Showcase dedicated to the future of the PS5, Sony is preparing to put the cover back on with a new State of Play, scheduled for Wednesday, October 27 at 11 p.m. As usual, many rumors began to circulate, and all eyes turned to highly anticipated titles that have been understated for the past few months. So here is what we can expect from it.

Halfway between its PS5 Showcase and the Game Awards which generally have very nice surprises in store, what is Sony preparing for this State of Play? We will find out soon. The meeting will take place this Wednesday, October 27 at 11pm in France, and promises “announcements and updates” on “future titles from third-party publishers for PS4 and PS5”. “The presentation is expected to last around 20 minutes and will give you new previews of previously unveiled games, as well as some revelations from our partners around the world” can we read on the PlayStation Blog. We will not have more information. Basically, remember that Sony does not plan to evoke again its first-party catalog (Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo) but to focus on the creations of external publishers who have an affinity with the PlayStation brand.

Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI… When the leakers make themselves heard

When you think of third-party publishers and PlayStation, several names come to mind. Starting with the very impressive Hogwarts Legacy, which debuted at Sony’s house showcase in June 2020. Since then, the open-world Harry Potter RPG hasn’t shown a single gameplay video or trailer., and only made headlines when its postponement to 2022 was announced earlier this year. But according to a leaker deemed famous by the media GameRant, the title of Warner Bros Games could return this Wednesday 27 at 11 p.m. The Internet user had indeed heard of a new presentation, either in November or at the Game Awards. The arrival of the State of Play therefore seems to make all the more sense. As a reminder, Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to explore the wizarding world, choose your home or attend magic lessons.

But rumors point to another highly anticipated title. Final Fantasy XVI would also be on the verge of making a comeback during the State of Play, after long months without news since its very first trailer, during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2020. A very evocative clue would have been spotted on the forum dedicated to Square Enix’s RPG: an official web page dedicated to it, freshly published – but inaccessible – in a file that brings together PlayStation games. Again, the timing with the State of Play is very evocative. Above all, fans discovered that other titles, added in the same folder, would also be present on Wednesday evening. : Gotham Knights – planned for next year and recently illustrated at the DC Fandome -, the adventure-infiltration app Gollum, the exotic Tchia, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and “Dark Pictures”, Undoubtedly a collection of the three opuses released so far.





Gotham Knights – New trailer from DC Fandome

GTA: The Definitive Edition, Solar Ash… An evocative release schedule

If you want to know everything, rumors have been suggesting a return of the Bloodborne license for some time, with a sequel presumably headed by Bluepoint, a first-party studio at Sony – so not for this State of Play – and a remaster managed by another studio . Even Metal Gear Solid 3 could be the subject of a remake. To return to more sensible expectations, we would see a long gameplay streak for GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, scheduled for November 11, 2021, the third episode of which will be offered for free via PlayStation Now upon release. Yes, the San Andreas “more more” remaster will also be available in Xbox Game Pass, but the Rockstar studio is historically attached to the PlayStation. The next-gen version of GTA V – which we would like to see more of – had been announced at Sony.

While we’re talking about upcoming releases, note that Solar Ash, a new title from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, will arrive on December 2, right between the State of Play and the Game Awards. It would therefore be the perfect opportunity to show one last time this original and colorful adventure game, which was revealed little by little during the various PlayStation presentations. Other names, also appeared on the Sony side, are in this case: there is for example SIFU, the latest action game from Sloclap (Absolver), Stray – the cute adventure game with the little cat -, both scheduled for early 2022. We could therefore see them. Much like the expected Call of Duty Vanguard, which will arrive on November 5, 2021 on all platforms.

Forspoken, Ghostwire Tokyo… The games that will undoubtedly not be there

Nevertheless, this State of Play will probably not rhyme with Forspoken or Ghostwire Tokyo, two titles expected for spring 2022 and shown at the PlayStation Showcase last September. All without forgetting other games that have not given any news for a long time, such as the enigmatic Pragmata, the curious Little Devil Inside or Babylon’s Fall, the next Platinum Games. How about some new footage of Elden Ring, especially after a short gameplay streak ends up in the wild? But with a date now set for February 25, 2022 and the Game Awards approaching – the title was revealed during another Goeff Keighley show – we are not betting on it. But anything can happen.