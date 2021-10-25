Super Mario, the film: Replaced by Chris Pratt, the official voice actor of Mario does not give up!

Charles Martinet, the official voice actor for Mario, Waluigi and Wario, will not be in the cast of the animated film Super Mario, currently in production at Illumination (Les Minions). But that doesn’t mean the voice of the mustached plumber intends to retire.

As announced by Nintendo a few weeks ago, Mario’s voice in the animated film being produced will be Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy). A choice that disappointed many fans, who hoped until then find the historical doubler of the character, Charles Martinet. But the one to whom we owe the mythicals “Let’s a goooooo!”, “Wouhou”, “It’s-a me, Mario!” character has not finished with him and will even have right to a cameo in the movie. Recently invited to Fan Expo Canada, the 66-year-old voice actor spoke about his career. Asked about the rest of his career, Martinet said he wanted to double Mario until his death, that we wish as late as possible, of course.





I want to overtake Mario until I drop dead. If one day I think I can’t do it anymore, I’ll tell Nintendo to look for someone else. (…) I hope there will always be Mario after my departure. Anyway, there are over five million audio files of me voicing Mario. I’m going to the studio and recording 45 takes of every sound I can think of, so I’m not going anywhere for a long time! (…) My ambition is to be happy. I want to live surrounded by love and recognition. I want to travel the world and eat white truffles in Italy.

As a reminder, the film Super Mario, whose name is not yet final, is produced in close collaboration with Nintendo and supervised by Shigeru Miyamoto. At the level of the vocal casting will find in particular Anya Taylor-Joy of Queen’s gambit, who will play Peach, Charlie Day will be Luigi, Jack Black will play Bowser, while Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad and Seth Rogen will be the voice of Donkey Kong. He hits North American theaters on December 21, 2022, and on another date in the rest of the world.