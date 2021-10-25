Television. The Côte-d’Or gendarmes call for prevention against the phenomenon of the “Squid Game” series on Netflix

This is the phenomenon series that everyone is talking about. Squid Game, shown on Netflix, had the best start on the streaming platform with more than 130 million viewers within 23 days of its release. In this program, 456 people riddled with debt agree to participate in a game to pocket millions of euros. To win the sum, they must win six events based on children’s games. Those who fail are immediately killed.

The series fascinates, exploring the flaws of an unequal society. But it also inspires a worrying phenomenon. Several cases of violence linked to the series have been reported recently in schools, even pushing the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer to call for “collective responsibility”. Last week, for example, a schoolboy from Toulouse was attacked by classmates while they were reproducing a scene from Squid Game.

This is why the gendarmeries go through social networks to raise awareness among the population. This is the case of the Côte-d’Or gendarmerie, on its Facebook page.