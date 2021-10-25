Terence James, who sang a duet with him, tested this morning

After performing a duet with Ed Sheeran on Saturday night in The Voice All-Stars on TF1, Terence James revealed to have been tested urgently this Monday morning.
A dream duo that turns into a nightmare! Saturday evening, during the grand finale of The Voice All-Stars, Terence James made one of his dreams come true by singing with his idol: Ed Sheeran. Problem: this Sunday, October 24, the English superstar revealed on social networks to have tested positive for Covid-19. “Hi guys. A quick note to tell you that I unfortunately tested positive for Covid. I have already confined myself and I follow the directives of the government “ the 30-year-old singer wrote before revealing he was continuing his marathon promotion … on video. “I will do as much as possible my interviews and scheduled performances from home. My apologies to those I have to let go. Be careful everyone“declared the artist who will publish his fourth studio this Friday, March 29, 2021. Present on the set of the final (partly recorded) of The Voice All-Stars Last Friday, Ed Sheeran notably shared a duet with Terence James, the finalist of Mika. On his social networks, the latter told his fans that he had been tested this Monday morning.
“I had Covid-19 a month and a half ago”
“I just wanted to make a little announcement to you because I woke up this morning with a ton of calls over Covid and over Ed Sheeran, explained the singer back in the South. Because I sang with him in the final of The Voice All-Stars and that he tested positive this weekend. Suddenly, I am in contact. I just wanted to say that at TF1 and at ITV, everything was 100% respected. It was PCR test, antigen and health pass in all directions to get around. I have nothing to say about it. I also had Covid-19 a month and a half ago so I’m going to go get tested right after my coffee there because it’s important. Take care, respect the sanitary instructions.“
A few hours later, on his social networks, Mika’s finalist revealed the negative result of his antigen test.
Everyone who found themselves near Ed Sheeran has been warned
Contacted by our colleagues from 20 minutes, the production of The Voice All-Stars assured that Ed Sheeran “had a valid health pass, like anyone on the set“. In addition, the sanitary protocol put in place by ITV Studios for the recording was strict and”with application of barrier gestures “. Even if everyone has presented a valid health pass to access the plateau of The Voice, the teams of the TF1 show preferred to take precautions and warned all the people who found themselves near Ed Sheeran. “Even if they are not contact cases, we recommended that they be tested“, specified the production box.