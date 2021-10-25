Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling car in Europe

The list of new car sales in Europe continues to hold surprises in store for us this year. Since January, several models have been competing for the top of the ranking. In addition to the must-have Volkswagen Golf, the Dacia Sandero, Peugeot 208 and Toyota Yaris managed to be the bestseller over one or more months. And here is a new champion, which marks a historic turning point: the Tesla Model 3.

Symbol of the transition to electric: the American sedan thus becomes the first electric model at the top of a monthly ranking, that of September 2021. And the Model 3 even took off with 24,591 sales, against 18,264 for the Renault Clio, 2nd in September. Another symbolic first according to Jato, the organization that unveils these figures: this is the first time that a model not produced in Europe is in the lead.

Pending the inauguration of the Tesla plant in Berlin, the Model 3 is assembled in the United States and China. We can also see a link with the fact that it was first in September: deliveries are made according to arrivals, which gives a sawtooth registration curve! Jato also points out that Tesla is used to delivering a majority of its cars at the end of the quarter.





But that should not minimize the performance of a brand that is still very young, which has therefore achieved the feat of climbing to the top of sales in a market known to be one of the most competitive in the world. The month of September was also auspicious for Tesla, since it delivered to the Old Continent nearly 9,000 copies of its new Model Y SUV.

Tesla is also resisting the semiconductor shortage. This weighs on the automotive market, with an overall balance sheet down 25% compared to September 2020, or 964,800 registrations.

The top 10 models in September 2021 – Jato





