Texas: three children abandoned in “house of horror” with the corpse of their brother

It was the oldest of the three children, a 15-year-old teenager, who notified the police “that his 9-year-old brother had been dead a year ago and his body was in the room next to his”, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez detailed. The situation is “horrible, tragic “ for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff at a press conference.

A “house of horror” in Houston. This is what local police discovered on Sunday October 24 when they entered an apartment where three children lived. “abandoned” for months by their parents. The skeleton of a fourth child was found there, the local sheriff said on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s account, the elder “doing her best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10. However, these last two have “appeared to be undernourished and showed signs of physical injury”. The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment.

The mother of the children and her companion, found Sunday evening, were questioned and released, police said on Monday. No prosecution has been initiated at this stage. The parents “had probably not lived in the apartment for several monthsHarris County Sheriff, which includes Houston, tweeted.

The investigation, entrusted to the criminal police and the unit in charge of child abuse, is still ongoing, said Ed Gonzalez.