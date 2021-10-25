The 5 dates of Antoine Dupont’s career in Blue

September 21, 2019: successful debut in the World Cup

It is against Argentina that Antoine Dupont made his first steps in the World Cup, against Argentina, in Tokyo (21-23). Within a French team on alternating current, the Toulousain has been faithful to his habits, author of a test in the 21st minute thanks to one of his support races which have become his “special.” “. The World Cup adventure in Japan will end a month later against Wales, (20-19) in the quarter-finals. A defeat with its share of promises, for Dupont as for the Blues.