The 5 dates of Antoine Dupont’s career in Blue

March 11, 2017: a discreet first
Antoine Dupont was still playing for Castres Olympique when he was called up for the first time in his career for the French team. The one who would join the Stade Toulousain workforce next summer, replaced at short notice Maxime Machenaud, injured in a thigh, a few days before playing the Six Nations tournament.
In Rome, against Italy, after a disappointing start to the match but in favor of the Blues, Baptiste Serin left his place to bring in the 20-year-old Gersois, in the 72nd minute. A first selection which ends with a victory (18-40). Even though the performance of the then 20-year-old scrum-half was nothing out of the ordinary, he was already being touted as the next main contender for the job.
November 11, 2017: a promising first tenure
It is within a French team in distress and lack of confidence, undermined by injuries, that Antoine Dupont, on the occasion of his fourth match in Blue, celebrated his first tenure in Blue. In special circumstances: against the All Blacks at the Stade de France, three days before blowing his twenty-first birthday.
Despite a nightmarish first period and the heavy defeat (18-38), Antoine Dupont regaled, author of passes after contact, breakthroughs, covering a total of 90 meters before being replaced by Serin in the 72nd. A match that spoke volumes about the potential of the young scrum-half. The next day, L’Équipe put Dupont on the front page and titled: “Nothingness and a promise. “
February 23, 2019: the seizure of power
Back to competition, after a serious knee injury suffered against Ireland in October 2018, Antoine Dupont plays the luxury liner six times. The sinking of the Blues in England (44-8) pushes the staff to review their team composition.
September 21, 2019: successful debut in the World Cup
It is against Argentina that Antoine Dupont made his first steps in the World Cup, against Argentina, in Tokyo (21-23). Within a French team on alternating current, the Toulousain has been faithful to his habits, author of a test in the 21st minute thanks to one of his support races which have become his “special.” “. The World Cup adventure in Japan will end a month later against Wales, (20-19) in the quarter-finals. A defeat with its share of promises, for Dupont as for the Blues.