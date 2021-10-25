the actor was practicing drawing his pistol at the time of the drama

When questioned by the Santa Fe police, the director of “Rust”, Joel Souza, provided some details on the drama.

The bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week on the set of the western Rust was shot while Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun, director Joel Souza told Santa Fe police.

Joel Souza, who was injured on the set, told law enforcement last Friday that Alex Baldwin “was sitting on a bench in a church setting” and that he “was practicing ‘cross draw ‘”when the blow is gone. The “cross draw” designates the action of drawing a weapon from a holster placed opposite the hand which is used to shoot.

Joel Souza was looking over Halyna Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard a sound that sounded like a whip and then a deafening noise,” according to a statement from the director to police obtained by CNN. The latter remembers then having heard Hutchins “complain of a pain in the stomach then put his hand on his stomach” after the shot.





Baldwin questioned by investigators

Wounded in the stomach, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Joel Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance to another hospital where he was treated without spending the night there.

Citing court documents prepared by the police to obtain a search warrant, the Santa Fe Reporter said the gunsmith had placed three weapons serving as accessories on a cart. An assistant director handed one of them to Alec Baldwin saying “cold weapon”, which means in movie jargon that the weapon is not loaded. The assistant director “did not know that there was active ammunition in the accessory”, according to the document.

The 63-year-old actor was questioned by investigators. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said he spontaneously introduced himself to them, answering their questions before leaving the scene. He was not arrested. Investigations continued on Friday and Alec Baldwin tweeted that he was “fully cooperating” with the police.