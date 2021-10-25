the authorities warn against a “flesh-eating” STI

Also called “inguinal granuloma”, donovanosis begins to spread again in England, after a slight slowdown during the health crisis. This skin infection, sometimes referred to as “flesh-eater”, is sexually transmitted. The lifting of restrictions in the United Kingdom could thus explain its comeback.

The number of cases remains relatively low across the Channel, 18 were recorded during the pandemic, against 30 in 2019. But given the symptoms it causes, the British authorities are still worried about its circulation, according to our colleagues from Sun. Donovanosis attacks the skin directly and can destroy it quickly if the infection is not treated in time.





The first symptoms of the disease appear on average a month after intercourse with an infected person according to Dr. Shree Datta, obstetrician and gynecologist, interviewed by the English newspaper. “The first signs are lumps around the genitals or anus which increase in size and take on a red-beef aspect. (…) They can turn into ulcers which, without treatment, can become infected, which can lead to pain and an unpleasant odor. This disease is more likely to affect men. “

Beyond the disease itself, which can be treated with antibiotics, “it is important for people to know that these area known risk factor for HIV transmission“, emphasizes the doctor.” The use of contraception considerably reduces the risk of contracting the disease “, adds Dr. Datta. The rate of infection of donovanosis remains however lower than that of other infectious diseases such as the flu .

The editorial staff recommends you