The benchmark Samsung PC gaming screen is on sale!

This PC gaming monitor is one of Samsung’s best products. When it is on sale, it is quite complicated to do better in terms of value for money. 114 Hz, 1 ms, 27 curved inches, WQHD resolution … with the Odyssey G5, Samsung undeniably holds one of its references.

One of Samsung’s best gaming monitors is on sale

If you are in the market for a new PC monitor, there is no point in scattering too much. For example, it is common to see people going broke for a 4K screen when their graphics card does not allow to play in this definition. To choose well, you just need to have a few parameters in mind. Scanning frequency, panel technology, definition, response time, size… we will come back to the characteristics of the Samsung Odyssey G5 below.

For now, let’s start with the first of all important parameters: price. There are a lot of good PC gaming screens. Good screens at a reasonable price, there are less. The Odyssey G5 already had a value for money when it was released (€ 299). At the moment, it is enjoying a nice promo and drops to € 259.90 on Amazon.

Note that if you are a student, it is possible to take advantage of an additional discount of 22 €.

Unidays to enter on

Shopping street.

.

The characteristics of the Samsung Odyssey G5: 1 ms, 27 ”, 144 Hz…

Since the beginning of this article, you have seen some numbers go by several times, which may seem obscure at first glance. We will clear this up.





Two figures are of particular interest to gamers: the sweep frequency, in Hz, and the response time, in ms. A frequency of 144 Hz is particularly sought after because it guarantees a very high fluidity of the image. 120 FPS games reach out to you. The 1ms response time is essential as it allows the screen to respond almost instantly at the slightest mouse click. On a little nervous FPS, it is essential to have a screen 144 Hz and 1 ms.

Let’s move on to the slab itself! The latter uses technology GO, the compromise between the pretty colors of the IPS and the fluidity of the TN panels. The screen is slightly curved (1000R), what to be a little better immersed (e) without distorted image. The screen resolution is higher than traditional Full HD, since the G5 has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, also called WQHD. If you want our opinion, this is an extremely important point when talking about a screen of 27 inch (68.6 cm diagonal). Below this resolution, pixels begin to show on a 27-inch screen.

Underneath all this, this monitor is equipped with technology AMD FreeSync Premium. This allows you to synchronize this monitor with your AMD graphics card. Thanks to this, you avoid the phenomena of jerking, tearing and blurring of the image.

On the side of the connection, there is a DisplayPort port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and a headphone output. Equipped with a 75mmx75mm VESA mount, you can put it on an articulated or wall mount.

