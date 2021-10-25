the best graphics card to mine Ethereum is available at 3800 €

The CMP 170HX, Nvidia’s graphics card specially dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, appeared at a Dubai dealer at a stratospheric price. For the modest sum of 4435 $, or about 3800 €, you can acquire the ultimate from the manufacturer in the matter. An auction also started in Japan and reached 4,500 €.

When Ethereum gained popularity, it was a revolution in the cryptomining world. From now on, anyone with a simple graphics card can turn into a miner. Of course, the “average” user will never achieve the profitability of a real mining farm, but it is clear that the craze is there. With the shortage of components, cryptominers are the main cause of stockouts and rising GPU prices.





Also, Nvidia decided a few months ago to limit the performance of its graphics cards in terms of mining and launch its own dedicated range. Thus was born the CMP, capable of mining Ethereum as fast as two RTX 3090s. Today, the flagship of this range, the CMP 170HX, is appearing among resellers. And the least we can say is that cryptocurrency mining is nowhere near as accessible as one might have thought.

Count € 3,800 to buy the flagship of cryptomining

Dubai-based dealer Vipera is the first to offer the CMP 170HX for sale. Suffice to say that the checkout remains to sting a little: you have to spend $ 4,435, or about 3800 € to acquire the graphics card. If despite everything you are interested in the graphics card, know that you will have to act quickly since there are only 854 models in stock at the time of this writing.

Also, an auction has already been organized in Japan. Still available, it now reaches 600,000 yen, or € 4,500. On the other hand, if you are looking for a graphics card for gaming, go your way. While the CMP 170HX only requires a PCIe 4.0 port to operate, it has no video output. What’s more, Nvidia has blocked its BIOS to prevent overclocking.

Source: Vipera