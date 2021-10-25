The Cac 40 down slightly, Airbus and Safran among the biggest drops, Market news

The Paris Bourse sold a few fractions on Monday while the trend is hesitant on Wall Street, barely supported by Tesla’s gain of nearly 7% (Hertz ordered 100,000 vehicles from Elon Musk’s group as part of the electrification of its fleet). The market is waiting at the start of the week marked by a wave of corporate publications involving the heavyweights of American “tech” – the caution is all the greater as Snap lost a quarter of its value on the stock market on Friday in reaction to the Snapchat app owner’s publication of their Q3 accounts, which showed how Apple’s new anti-tracking measures for its iPhones and iPads had affected Snap’s ad revenue (Facebook , Google and Amazon risk paying the same price, but these companies weigh very heavily in the global rating).

In France, half of the Cac 40 values ​​are on the grill. Inflationary pressures and the prospect of a “tapering” of the Fed, the US central bank, also continue to haunt the markets. While the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will hold their monetary policy meeting on Thursday, US central bankers will remain silent this week (after increasing the number of speeches last week), as the Fed has entered its period of ” blackout ”ahead of its meeting next week and the likely announcement of a reduction in asset purchases. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday warned that ultimately inflationary pressures are expected to last longer than expected due to bottlenecks that persist in supply chains. He said the Fed was monitoring “ very carefully »The possibility of a price-wage spiral which, if it did occur, would invalidate the transitory nature of inflation. The Fed Funds market is counting on two rate hikes next year, one more than expected by the Fed.





the Cac 40 ended down 0.31% to 6,712.87 points, in a low trade volume of 2.8 billion euros.

Restricted trips

The new epidemic surge in China also weighed on the trend. The Chinese authorities decided on Monday to impose confinement on tens of thousands of inhabitants of northern China and asked the inhabitants of Beijing to limit their movements, to avoid travel ” not necessary ” outside of the city. New restrictions that pushed back Airbus (-1.5%) and the manufacturer of aircraft engines Saffron (-2.5%) on the Cac 40.

Conversely, better performance of the flagship index, ArcelorMittal appreciated by more than 4%, supported by firm metal prices.

TotalEnergies grabbed a few fractions (+ 0.27%) as Brent prices hit new three-year highs. Saudi Arabia told Bloomberg, through the voice of Energy Minister Mohammed bin Salman, that the surge in oil prices should not be taken for granted, that demand could again suffer from the Covid pandemic. -19, confirming the desire of producing countries to open the floodgates more.

On the SRD, the veterinary laboratory Virbac has reached new heights. Jefferies raised his target price on the title of the veterinary group from 405 to 480 euros by maintaining his opinion “buy”.

Rexel grew by more than 5%. Kepler Cheuvreux has raised its recommendation on the title of the distributor of electrical equipment to “keep” to “purchase” and its target price of 19.50 to 22 euros.

On the other hand, ADP lost 3.9%. Kempen downgraded the title of the airport operator from “neutral” to “sell”.



