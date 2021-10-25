The call for help from French airlines

DECRYPTION – Their activity in 2021 is divided by three compared to 2019. They want new support from the state.

“A mixed summer” and “a relatively sluggish restart ”. According to Alain Battisti, president of Fnam (National Federation of Aviation and its Trades), French airlines are far from being out of the crisis. Of course, the traffic is gradually returning. But this relaunch is taking place at low levels: 57% of activity in August compared to 2019. And the trend remains very fragile. In September, activity fell to 52% for lack of business travelers.

“The restart is slower than expectedt, says Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France. At the end of June 2020, we expected a recovery in early 2021.“Since January, French airlines have had an average activity of 35% compared to 2019. Long-haul is in great pain, with only 8% of usual flights to Algeria and 4% to China. This year again, the profession expects French air carriers to have a decrease in turnover of 60% per year.