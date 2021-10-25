The columnist of “TPMP” and darling of Cyril Hanouna, Kelly Vedovelli, surprises Instagram with a big announcement!

In a few hours, we will meet Cyril Hanouna and his whole team to launch a new week in Touche Pas À Mon Poste on C8! On the show, fans should find Kelly Vedovelli, who made a all-important announcement on her account. Instagram. Indeed, the beautiful blonde evoked a “BIG SURPRISE”! But what is it all about?

The columnist will offer with the travel influencer Nicolas Perrin, the possibility for two people to go on a trip. But not just anywhere! The lucky winners of the proposed competition will have the chance to travel to Thailand on the island of Phuket, to stay in a luxury resort where there are “villas with swimming pool nestled around a lagoon and the Andaman Sea in the heart of lush vegetation”. The dream ! The winner will be announced on the day of the Halloween party, Sunday October 31 at 5:45 pm!

Several photos were unveiled on the account of the ex-djette to whet the mouths of Internet users who would like to try their luck.

Revelations about one of his colleagues





A few days ago in TPMP, Kelly Vedovelli was making revelations about one of her colleagues. This is Raymond Aabou, columnist but also delivery driver. According to her, he would have already gone to the Bois de Boulogne … very early in the morning. “There are women who have certain desires (…) and who like physical connections with trucks”, she blurted out. Raymond, who owns such a vehicle as part of his job, would have wanted to check if the rumor is true … “What? Are there women rubbing up against his truck?”, exclaimed Cyril Hanouna, very surprised. “Make your conclusions”Kelly replied. “What Kelly Vedovelli is saying is that there are women who ask you to rub against your truck?”, asks Cyril Hanouna to the principal concerned. “It’s already arrived”, said the principal concerned.

