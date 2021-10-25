The Competition Authority authorizes SFR to sell its mobile sites to the giant Cellnex, but will have to sell part of them to other operators

Altice France is authorized to sell all of its mobile sites, but under conditions.

Last February, Altice France announced that it had entered into an exclusivity agreement to sell its 50.01% stake in Hivory to the infrastructure operator Cellnex for an amount that values ​​Hivory at 5.2 billion euros. Concretely, Altice will therefore sell all of SFR’s pylons. Indeed, Hivory is the company which manages the more than 10,000 pylons of the operator in the red square. When it was created, Altice retained 50.01 of the company and therefore the management of its pylons, and KKR, a powerful investment fund, had 49.99%.





Today the Competition Authority announces that it is authorizing this sale, but under conditions. Indeed, at the end of its analysis, the Autorité considered that the transaction was likely to undermine competition on the markets for the hosting of telecommunications equipment for mobile telephony on passive infrastructures of the type. “Roof terraces” and “others” located in urban areas where the combined position of the parties (market shares) is very high, in a context of strong barriers to entry for competitors. The commitments made

In order to remedy these competition concerns, the Cellnex group has undertaken to sell, to one or more operator (s) approved by the Authority, more than 2,500 active sites of the “roof-terraces” type and more. 300 active “other” type sites located in urban areas, so as to eliminate the addition of market shares resulting from the operation.

As a reminder, Cellnex, the main operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructure in Europe, had already seized part of the Iliad / Free pylons. In May 2019, it acquired 70% of Iliad TowerCo in France, or 5,700 sites, and 100% of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure management company of Iliad in Italy, or 2,200 sites. In October Iliad signed another agreement which provides in particular for the sale of 60% of the company which will be responsible for managing nearly 7,000 mobile sites of the Polish operator Play that Xavier Niel’s Group bought in 2020.

