the crazy image of Messi with a supporter shocked the world

The image of the Marseille supporter entering the lawn of the Velodrome to cut an attack by Lionel Messi, during the OM-PSG Classic on Sunday (0-0), surprised the foreign media.

From Lionel Messi’s first Classic in Ligue 1, this Sunday, we may remember that he did not score and delivered a dull match, that Paris Saint-Germain left Olympique de Marseille in a draw and virgin (0-0), but it will remain, above all, an incongruous image. In the 72nd minute, the Argentine striker set off in an offensive rush, one of his few in the game, when he was caught by a Marseille fan who invaded the pitch, who ran after him and cut him short. the action.

Due to the unprecedented presence of Messi, the match was particularly scrutinized in Latin America and Spain. There, the incident shocked the public and the media, which massively re-broadcast the footage. “Messi survives hell”, headlined the Spanish daily AS, making the cliché of the fan on the lawn its illustration for the summary of the meeting. Barcelona daily Mundo Deportivo made a separate article, titled “Aficionado enters Velodrome stadium and slows down attack from Messi”.





Not a first for Messi

In Argentina, too, the action was widely resumed. Clarin, an Argentinian daily, in particular broke down the invasion of the field into a photo slideshow, titling it “The least expected rival for Lionel Messi: a fan enters the field and stops an attack”. Same story for La Nacion. In the article recounting the match, the Buenos Aires media mentioned “the intention to stop a promising counterattack by Lionel Messi”.

For Ligue 1, which has experienced its share of excesses since the start of the year, this is new bad publicity. The Argentinian media did not fail to point out, however, that this is not the first time that a problem of this kind has happened to “La Pulga”. During a Barça match in Mallorca in 2020, a supporter entered the pitch to meet him, despite the closed session. More recently, fans of the Albiceleste had asked him for selfies on the lawn after a draw against Paraguay.