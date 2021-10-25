The custody of Clermont Foot 63 striker Mohamed Bayo has been lifted

The custody of the Clermont Foot striker was lifted on Monday, October 25, indicates the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office. The Ligue 1 club player was arrested Sunday, October 24 by the police after a traffic accident, boulevard Berthelot, in Chamalières.

Clermont Foot 63 striker Mohamed Bayo arrested and taken into custody

Sunday, at 7 am, returning from a party, the Clermont striker would have run a red light colliding with a car.

The 23-year-old was intoxicated (he was driving at a rate of 0.88 g of alcohol / liter of blood).





He left the police station with a summons to the criminal court

next June 28. He is being prosecuted for drunk driving on a repeat offense (he was convicted in 2019 for driving under the influence of narcotics) and unintentional injuries (14 days of ITT were prescribed to the passenger of the crashed car).

The hit-and-run of which he was suspected was not held against the Clermont player.