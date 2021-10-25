the date of the next list unveiled

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

Via its official website, the French Federation (FFF) announces today that the national coach, Didier Deschamps will unveil his list for the next rally on Thursday, November 4 at 2 p.m. For this rally, the Blues will host Kazakhstan on Saturday 13 November at the Parc des Princes, then will challenge Finland in Helsinki on Tuesday 16 November as part of the rest of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.

Benzema’s teammates are currently first in Group D with 12 points, followed by Ukraine with 9 points and Finland with 8 points. This will be the first list after France’s Nations League victory over Spain. last October 10 (1-2).

Didier Deschamps will announce on Thursday November 4 (2 p.m.) the list of players selected for the 2 qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup #ProuddetreBleus 🇫🇷🇰🇿

Saturday 13/11 at Parc des Princes 🇫🇮🇫🇷

Tuesday 16/11 in Helsinki pic.twitter.com/W853NdOD07

– French team ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 25, 2021