More

    the date of the next list unveiled

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

    Via its official website, the French Federation (FFF) announces today that the national coach, Didier Deschamps will unveil his list for the next rally on Thursday, November 4 at 2 p.m. For this rally, the Blues will host Kazakhstan on Saturday 13 November at the Parc des Princes, then will challenge Finland in Helsinki on Tuesday 16 November as part of the rest of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.

    Benzema’s teammates are currently first in Group D with 12 points, followed by Ukraine with 9 points and Finland with 8 points. This will be the first list after France’s Nations League victory over Spain. last October 10 (1-2).

    to summarize

    The coach of the France team, Didier Deschamps, will announce his list of players selected for the next meeting of the France A team, on Thursday, November 4.

    Anthony rabemanisa


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleInflation allowance of 100 euros: why some could touch it several times
    Next articleThis 17-inch gaming laptop with RTX 3070 loses 580 €

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC