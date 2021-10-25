the day Jérémy Frérot announced to his parents that he was stopping his studies to make music

Before becoming a singer recognized in France, Jérémy Frérot had to convince his parents. The former candidate of The Voice this complicated period returns.
The All-Stars season of The Voice ended on TF1 last Saturday. After a first attempt on the entertainment show in 2015, Anne Sila was finally crowned the winner in an exceptional final. Many famous personalities today have gone through this program before making a name for themselves in France. This is the case for example of Jeremy Frérot. But before making a living from his music thanks to his participation in 2014 with Flo Delavega, the young man had to wait some time. In an interview with Nikos Aliagas, Laure Manaudou’s companion looks back on this moment when he announced to his parents that he wanted to give up everything to make music.
“Prohibited banking“, Jérémy Frérot announces to drop everything via Skype
Jérémy Frérot was never a child made for studies. Always attracted by music, he wanted to take his courage in both hands. “I had taken the bet to tell my parents that now I was going to decide for myself. I wanted to take my life in hand (…) I was not at all serene“, he confides. And while studying to be a PE teacher, he finally chose to listen to his heart and talk to his parents:”I remember this Skype very well. At that time, I live in Saint-Denis in the 93 because I go to the Fac in Bobigny. I decided to stop everything to make music and I can not go home because I am prohibited banking. I can’t take the train tickets“Blocked in the Paris region for financial reasons, he could not have the exchange he wanted with his parents concerning his future.
“It’s hot what you did, you threw a bomb“
But hundreds of kilometers away, the artist’s father and mother think strongly of what they just heard: “I get messages from my brothers and sisters who tell me: ‘It’s hot what you did, you threw a bomb. They think too much“If he remembers the singer found it odd that everything went so well.”When I got home for the holidays, it was a big discussion. They accepted but telling me: ‘Okay now you’re on your own. We don’t help you anymore‘”. Finally, the young dad was right to listen to himself since after his success in The Voice with his sidekick Flo Delavega, he was able to start a solo career!