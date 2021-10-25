the difficult question of hearing witnesses

At the opening of the hearing, Monday, October 25 in the morning, of the trial of the assassin of former President Thomas Sankara, it was a question of agreeing on the list of witnesses. They will be about sixty including French.

With our correspondent in Ouagadougou, Yaya Boudani

Among these witnesses are several personalities: retired soldiers, political figures or researchers. Several witnesses cited in this case were not in the courtroom on Monday because they were out of the courtroom. Burkina Faso.





Among those absent at the trial, which resumed this morning after a postponement, include Jean-Christophe Mitterrand, Foreign Affairs Advisor to François Mitterrand, Roland Dumas, French Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jack Lang, French Minister of Culture at the time of the facts.

Maître Prosper Farama, one of the lawyers for the civil parties, wanted all these witnesses absent from Burkina Faso to be heard by videoconference. Corn “ the public prosecutor’s office does not have the necessary equipment for videoconferencing », Retorts the military prosecutor.

Finally, the president of the tribunal accepted the principle of hearing witnesses by videoconference. It is the IT department of the Ministry of Defense, under the supervision of the military prosecution, which will be responsible for doing this.

As for the defense lawyers, they believe that there is no evidence that these videoconference hearings would not be recorded by a third party.

The day ended with the reading of the dismissal judgment, a document in which the examining magistrate accuses Blaise Compaoré, Hyacinthe Kafando and General Gilbert Dienderé of having premeditated the assassination of President Thomas Sankara and the twelve others. people, citing the evidence as well as the testimonies. Among these elements, the vehicles and the commando, left from the home of Blaise Compaoré in the afternoon of October 15, 1987.