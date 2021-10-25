the European Medicines Agency gives the green light to the recall with the Moderna vaccine for adults

The EMA had already validated the Pfizer vaccine for booster injections but the Moderna vaccine was temporarily suspended in France for the third injections, pending this opinion.

While the Moderna vaccine had been suspended for booster doses in France for ten days, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday approving these injections with the vaccine from the American firm for adults over 18 years old.

The move follows data showing that a third dose of Moderna given 6 to 8 months after the second dose results in increased antibody levels in adults with decreased antibody levels.

This third dose carries risks “similar” to those of the second injection, specifies the European authority. In addition, “the risk of inflammatory heart disease or other very rare side effects is carefully monitored,” adds the EMA in a statement available on its site.





Inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium

In France, the High Authority of Health (HAS) should make its new decision in the coming days to validate the announcement of the European body. On October 15, the HAS had “adjusted” its recommendations and no longer recommended the Moderna vaccine for booster doses.

This decision followed announcements from several Scandinavian countries (Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland) to suspend or strongly advise against the Moderna vaccine for young people.

Thus, Sweden had suspended the Moderna vaccine for those under 30 in early October. A decision taken “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium,” said the country’s public health authority.