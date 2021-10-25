The Femina Prize for French Novel awarded to Clara Dupont-Monod

The Femina prize for the French novel was awarded, Monday, October 25, to Clara Dupont-Monod for Adapt, published in Stock editions. Meeting at the Carnavalet Museum in Paris, the exclusively female jury chose this winner in the eighth round, with six votes, against five for Thomas B. Reverdy for Climax (Flammarion).

48-year-old editor and journalist, Clara Dupont-Monod won the Landerneau Readers Prize for this fiction on the arrival of a disabled child to siblings.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Clara Dupont-Monod, Jacques Fieschi, Elsa Fottorino, Gerard Manley Hopkins… Brief critiques of the literary re-entry of the “World of Books”

Ahmet Altan and Annie Cohen-Solal also rewarded

This prize is the first of the major literary awards in the fall, before the Medici on Tuesday, the Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française on Thursday, and the Goncourt and Renaudot awards on November 3.





The Femina Prize for Foreign Novel went to Ahmet Altan, for Mrs Hayat (Actes Sud), novel written in prison and not yet published in its original language. It was in the first round that he won. Finally, the prize for the essay was awarded to Annie Cohen-Solal, for A stranger named Picasso (Fayard), which tells how the Spanish master never acquired French nationality.