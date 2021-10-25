The “Great Resignation”, the movement that worries the United States

Posted on Oct. 25, 2021, 3:31 p.m.Updated on Oct 25, 2021, 6:04 PM

The figure reached an all-time high in the annals of the Department of Employment. In August, 4.3 million people resigned from their jobs in the United States, pushing the turnover rate among the employed population to 2.9%. A rate half a point above its pre-pandemic level, and which jumped much faster than during the previous crisis.

The phenomenon is already giving rise to a formula: “The Great Resignation” – The Great Resignation. It illustrates what many already perceive as a major turning point in the world of work: employees who, with the pandemic, have changed their relationship to work.

Testimonials abound in tech, but that’s not all. In New York, a banker remembers a week when six employees resigned in two days: two to resume studies, one to go to a competitor, another to change sector … In an internal study, 5% of its employees teams say they are considering a change in professional life, compared to barely 1% before the crisis. Also on the East Coast, a pharmaceutical company must offer 100,000 dollars annually to hope to attract a profile of qualified technician, well beyond what was done two years ago.

Structural effect

Several phenomena combine and amplify. With the pandemic, the adult population (over sixteen years of age) outside the labor market (neither in employment nor looking for work) in the United States has swelled by 5 million people, to 100 million (out of 330 million people). ‘residents). And most surprisingly, this figure has remained stable since the summer of 2020, despite the strong recovery and months of growth in the US economy.

On examination, it is above all the young and the elderly who have left the labor market. The first to, perhaps, resume studies, the second to go … in retirement. Household aid in the form of checks could give air to those who wanted to take a break. The performance of the Stock Exchange has also enabled some to increase their assets. According to a study by the Federal Reserve of Saint-Louis (Missouri), they are more than 3 million to have anticipated their retirement.





This amplifies an old structural problem in the United States: the rate of participation in the labor market (those in employment or looking for one) fell by almost 2 points in eighteen months, to 61.6%, in September. And the crises create plateau effects: the participation rate was 66% in the United States before the “Great Recession” of 2008 …

Elastic supply and demand

This outflow of assets, combined with the upturn and change in the nature of certain positions, creates shortages which accelerate the flow of resignations. Because the law of supply and demand is particularly elastic in the United States: employees can dismiss their employees without notice… who can also leave them overnight.

On the roads of Pennsylvania, job vacancies are displayed in large numbers on billboards. RHI Magnesita, an industrialist from York, even offers $ 3,000 in hiring bonuses. And many large chains have raised their minimum wages to $ 15 an hour, up from $ 10 to $ 12 previously.

Enough to motivate mass resignations in poorly paid service professions, which are experiencing record resignation rates: 6.8% in the hotel and food industry. Retail sales also experienced a higher than average departure rate in August. The resignation rate in finance or real estate ultimately remains much more limited, at 1.3% in August according to BLS statistics. By region, departure rates are highest in the South and Midwest.

The movement could moderate with the rise in wages in recent months. The level of low wages jumped 6% in the third quarter, according to Goldman Sachs, after an already strong increase in the previous quarter. The end of exceptional aid to job seekers, the reopening of face-to-face schools and more limited growth should ease the labor market this fall. Forecasts which remain to be confirmed.