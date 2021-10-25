The Hauts-de-France region threatens to no longer pay the SNCF because of “delays and cancellations of recurring trains”

She has some “Fed up”. The Hauts-de-France region threatened Monday, October 25 to suspend its payments to SNCF if the company did not provide a response by mid-November to the degradation of its TER service in the region. The community denounces “delays and cancellations of recurring trains for unavailability of equipment or staff”. She estimates that the rate of regional train cuts increased by 50% between 2019 and 2021. A meeting between the region and the SNCF TER management is scheduled for Tuesday.

[Communiqué de presse] TER situation: fed up with the Region #hautsdefrance ➡️ https://t.co/hjEWgErJYf pic.twitter.com/k0YiB6wXdE – Hauts-de-France region (@hautsdefrance) October 25, 2021

According to the region, chaired by the LR primary candidate Xavier Bertrand, “The degradation of service on the entire TER network is such that the ceiling for penalties for train cancellations (1.8 million euros per year) has been reached since June 8, 2021”. In this context, the community demands that the railway company lift “without delay the ceiling of penalties for trains removed in 2021 so that (the company) pays the fair price for the malfunctions identified by the Region”. Contacted by AFP, SNCF did not comment.