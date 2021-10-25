the host reveals the (big) salary he gets to present the Super Moscato Show on RMC!

Guest of L’instant De Luxe, this Monday, October 25, 2021, Vincent Moscato unhesitatingly unveiled his salary in Dancing with the stars and even what he touches for his daily show on RMC.
No language of wood for Vincent moscato, even when it comes to talking about salary! This Monday, October 25, 2021, the former rugby international was the guest of Instant De Luxe on Télé Star Play. And, like all the personalities who pass on the set of the show, it is impossible for him to escape the financial questions of the presenter Jordan De Luxe. Not enough to intimidate the one who officiates every afternoon on RMC, who unhesitatingly unveiled the sum he earns for his radio program devoted to sport.
“We are paid like royalty!“
The retired athlete first discusses his stint as a candidate in the ninth season of Dance with the stars on TF1, in 2018: “but of course we are paid like royalty. I’m not going to tell you the opposite. It’s wonderful … There, when you have studied it pays off“, he jokes. But Jordan De Luxe especially wants to know the monthly salary of his guest for his radio activities, and wants quantified amounts:”On RMC, I earn a good living …“, began vaguely Vincent Moscato. The host trying to get the worms out of him:”Is it 5,000 or 6,000 euros per month or so?“And this time the 56-year-old will respond.”Yes, a little more even!“, assures the one who presents every day with his band of chroniclers the Super Moscato Show between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., for the 14th consecutive year!
A funny memory
A big activity, which therefore did not prevent him from participating in Dals, and from keeping an amused memory of his experience. “Everything was complicated in Dals. Dancing is very hard, it is very rigorous. I did boxing, I played rugby… You understand that for me Dancing with the stars is not a competition. It is a moment of pleasure, of laughter. Whether I finish last or first, I wax myself“, admits laughing, the one who had been eliminated from the third program of the ninth edition won by the actor Clément Rémiens, alongside the dancer Denitsa Ikonomova.