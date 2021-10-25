The incidents on the sidelines of OM-PSG gave rise to 21 arrests

Despite the absence of Parisian supporters, banned from traveling to Marseille (by prefectural and ministerial decrees), the OM-PSG Classic (0-0, Sunday evening) gave rise to 21 arrests, in particular for throwing projectiles, possession of smoke , violence against people holding public authority and intrusion (the spectator who entered the lawn of the Velodrome at 22:28, to join Lionel Messi in action).
500 members of the police (including half of CRS) had been mobilized for this match. Before the meeting, around 7:30 p.m., the Parisian players’ bus was thrown with eggs and two smoke bombs were fired in its direction, without causing damage or casualties.
Supporters tried to enter without a ticket
Several hundred Marseille supporters without tickets also tried to enter the stadium by forcing the roadblocks, before and during the first period, and were driven back in waves by the police, who suffered several jets of projectiles. A commissioner, head of the security system, was wounded in the face by a stone and had to be sutured. He suffers from facial trauma and a neck sprain. In addition, eight CRS were injured during these collateral incidents, which decreased in intensity during the second period.