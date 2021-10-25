The incidents on the sidelines of OM-PSG gave rise to 21 arrests

Supporters tried to enter without a ticket

Several hundred Marseille supporters without tickets also tried to enter the stadium by forcing the roadblocks, before and during the first period, and were driven back in waves by the police, who suffered several jets of projectiles. A commissioner, head of the security system, was wounded in the face by a stone and had to be sutured. He suffers from facial trauma and a neck sprain. In addition, eight CRS were injured during these collateral incidents, which decreased in intensity during the second period.