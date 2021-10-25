The incredible statistic which shows how rare the feat of OGC Nice against OL is

This Ligue 1 poster kept all its promises this Sunday at the Allianz Riviera. On the line, the Niçois won 3-2 against OL.

Overtaken, the Aiglons conceded a goal in the 35th minute of play after a half-volley from Toko Ekambi.

Galthier makes 3 changes in the 67th, Daniliuc is replaced by Atal, Boudaoui by Da Cuhna and Lemina by Rosario.

But a minute later, Aouar doubled the bet for Lyon (68th).

The minutes pass, the reaction of the Nice is long overdue … In the 81st, Atal gives hope to the Gym (1-2). The Lyonnais flinch. Kadewere receives a logical red card after a dangerous tackle on Bard. A minute later, Emerson hit Atal in the box and Delort converted the penalty (2-2).





The coup de grace is given by the young Guessand in the 93rd.

Against all expectations, OGC Nice overturns the match and repeats a feat that has not been seen in the French elite for more than 35 years.

The last team to have won a meeting after being led by two goals ten minutes from time is Marseille (3-2 against Brest on March 5, 1985). That day, in front of barely 6,000 spectators, goals from Cunningham, Pascal and Zénier in the last ten minutes had allowed the OM of Di Meco and Anigo to overthrow the Bretons, then led by the future Niçois Jocelyn Rico, Jean -Pierre Bosser and Gérard Buscher.