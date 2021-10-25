the intersyndicale du CHUM is launching a

This Monday, October 25, 2021 begins with a call for a general strike by the intersyndicale du CHUM. The objective is to obtain mediation in the conflict between him and the management regarding the application of the health pass and the vaccination obligation in the establishment.

A part of the agents of the CHUM (University Hospital of Martinique) refuses the application in the state of the health pass and the vaccination obligation required by the law of August 5, 2021. A law relating to the management of the health crisis, but postponed for a few days in Martinique because of a worrying health situation.

On October 15, 2021, unprecedented scenes of violence pitted demonstrators and police at Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital. Since then, we have witnessed a support ballet for hospital staff. Taxi drivers, liberal nurses, EDF agents, bikers, employees of funeral directors.

Support to influence the resumption of dialogue between the management of the CHUM, the ARS and the inter-union. Hence this call for a general strike from this Monday, October 25, 2021.

The object of the mobilization is to bring together the hospital population and the Martinican population in order to obtain mediation to get the hospital out of this impasse.

Jean-Pierre Jean-Louis, FO health, member of the intersyndicale.

We have a huge split with, on the one hand, the anti-vaccines, which can have quite aggressive speeches and the pro-vaccines which were aggressive and which are now terrorized … This is not a situation where we can calmly treat . Benjamin Garel director of the CHUM

Despite the context he describes, the director of the CHUM says he is ready for an exchange with the inter-union and reiterates a call for calm.

(Re) see the report by Christophe Arnerin and Fabienne Léonce

© Martinique the 1st