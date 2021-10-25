The main part of the week: explosion of the property tax over 10 years, a new DPE for old housing from November, beware of the phone scam with fake brokers



(Photo credits: Adobe Stock -)

Between 2010 and 2020, the property tax increased by + 27.9%. In the mountains, winter equipment (snow tires or chains) will become compulsory for certain vehicles from November 2021. Rents may increase by 0.83% in the third quarter of 2021. A new DPE corrected for anomalies will be available from November 2021 for old housing. The production of consumer loans decreases in August 2021, but exceeds the level of August 2019. Several organizations are warning of the resurgence of telephone scams with bogus brokers. Bank rates for 2021 remain broadly stable compared to 2020.

The property tax increased by 27.9% between 2010 and 2020

Between 2015 and 2020, owners paid a property tax that rose 11.4%, and even 27.9% over the 2010-2020 period. Over these ten years, the increase in property tax is three times greater than that of rents (+ 9.7%) or inflation (+ 8.9%). “This increase results from the conjunction of two increases: that of rental values ​​and that of the rates voted by the local authorities”, explains the National Union of Real Estate Owners (UNPI). The first trends for 2021 show an average increase of 1% for large cities. These figures are published on October 19, 2021 by the UNPI in its fifteenth edition of the National Observatory of Property Taxes.

Light vehicles: winter equipment mandatory in the mountains from November 2021

From November 1, 2021, owners of light vehicles, utility vehicles and camper vans are subject to a new equipment obligation. It applies to the municipalities of 48 departments located in mountain ranges, by decision of the prefects (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura mountains, Pyrenees, Vosges mountains). In the municipalities concerned, motorists must equip their car with four winter tires, or keep metal or textile snow chains in the vehicle for the equipment of at least two driving wheels. The obligation does not apply to vehicles fitted with studded tires. It is valid during the winter period, from November 1 to March 31.

The rent increase is set at 0.83% for the third quarter of 2021

The benchmark rent index (IRL) stands at 131.67 in the third quarter of 2021. Published by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies on October 15, 2021, it allows landlords to increase rent of their tenants by 0.83% if the lease includes an annual rent review clause. The IRI is indexed to the evolution of consumer prices, excluding tobacco and rent, over the last twelve months. It sets the ceiling for rent increases for empty or furnished housing, excluding low-cost housing and leases subject to the 1948 law.





A corrected DPE for old housing will be implemented in November 2021

The owners of dwellings built before 1975 will again be able to establish an Energy Performance Diagnosis (DPE) with a view to the sale of their accommodation from November 1, 2021. The establishment of a DPE for these old dwellings was suspended in September. 2021 due to the feedback of anomalies from the new DPE implemented on July 1, 2021. A new calculation method, taking into account the correction of anomalies, was established in a decree published in the Official Journal on October 14, 2021. The DPE carried out according to the old calculation method will be automatically re-edited free of charge by the diagnosticians for homes classified F or G. Owners of homes classified D or E will be able to request a reissue of their DPE free of charge.

The number of new consumer loans decreases in August 2021

The production of consumer loans stood at 3.341 billion euros in August 2021, down compared to July 2021 (4.134 billion euros). The market is evolving in half-tone according to the French association of financial companies, which publishes these statistics. The number of new loans decreased by -2.9% compared to August 2020, but exceeded the level of August 2019 by +1.9%. Compared with August 2019, personal loans continued to decline (-5.6%), as did loans intended for the purchase of a new car (-7.5%). Other sectors are driven by an upward momentum in comparison with August 2019: renewable credits (+ 3.7%), used vehicle financing (+ 7.5%) as well as loans intended for improvement housing (+ 16.1%).

Warning against phone scams to fake brokers

Financial institutions that are members of the French Association of Financial Companies and Consumer Defense Associations warn consumers against phone scams by fake brokers. People with consumer loans are targeted by the scammer who promises them an attractive takeover offer. Once the personal data of the victims has been recovered, the fraudsters use it to take out credit with other establishments. It is recommended that you be wary of tempting offers, never transfer funds received from a financial institution to a broker, or even contact the company of the person who is approaching directly. From 2018 to 2020, 2,038 frauds were identified, representing an amount of approximately 43 million euros.

Bank rates almost unchanged in 2021

In 2021, banking tariffs remained stable compared to 2020. In detail, among a panel representing 98.8% of the market share, six tariffs are unchanged, such as the subscription to remote banking services, the commission of intervention or the implementation of a SEPA direct debit mandate. Seven services have seen their prices increase by a maximum of 42 euro cents, such as occasional SEPA transfers in branch, account maintenance fees or the contribution to an insurance offer for loss or theft of means of payment. Only the subscription to SMS alerts on the situation of the account is down by 9 euro cents. These figures are published on October 18 in the 2021 annual report of the Observatory of banking tariffs.