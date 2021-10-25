the Marseillais risk big after the Clasico!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Olympique de Marseille knew they were expected. The Phocéens are in the sights of the disciplinary commission of the Professional Football League after the various incidents that have taken place since the start of the season and involving the Marseillais. So much so that Pablo Longoria, the president of the club, had decided to take the lead by publishing a letter and a call for calm before the meeting.

However, several small incidents came to punctuate the shock at the top between the two rivals. In addition to the fairly recurrent use of smoke, some supporters tried to throw projectiles at the Parisian corner kickers, Messi and Neymar in the lead, forcing police protection. Finally, at the very end of the game, a supporter entered the lawn to interrupt a counter led by the six-fold Ballon d’Or.

Already under threat and a suspended withdrawal point after the events at Angers-OM, the club could take a penalty point in the standings. It remains to be seen whether the League will be lenient or not.



