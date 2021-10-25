The MSRP of the Intel Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K dvoils, ouch ouch …

It seems that theof the next Alder Lake-S processorsandhave fled, at, a very large American retailer. And so, for thewe would be on a base of $ 469, so $ 70 more than the 11700K when it launched. For thethe price would climb 669 dollars, this time we would be 130 dollars above the price ofits launch.

It is therefore a good price increase that we have fromIntel, however if the prices turn out to be fair, which is probably the case given the source of the information.

Here are now, as a reminder, the expected specs of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:





The 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the 12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.

The launch will be effective on October 27th and the processors will be available for sale on November 4th.