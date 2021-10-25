The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games “complicated but doable”

A meeting was held Monday afternoon at Place Beauvau, about the security of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and, in particular, the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 on the Seine, as revealed by the Parisian. The Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin having asked for discretion, the participants made no comments after the exchanges in which Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024 did not participate, since only the services of the State were invited.
In the governmental sphere, the message is that the President of the Republic having given the political green light, it remains to adjust the technical modalities, certainly heavy, in terms of security, cost and organization. After his visit to the Paris 2024 headquarters on October 14, President Emmanuel Macron thus confirmed to L’Équipe: ” This subject will move forward and come to an end with, of course, the investments and the organization that we must put in place so that this is done under good conditions. “. An operation ” complicated but doable », Sums up an actor today.
Present a scenario to the IOC members during the next project review
A study carried out by the Paris Police Prefecture, the interministerial delegation to the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Dijop) and the OCOG is underway to determine the feasibility conditions. A working group with all stakeholders has been meeting since December 2020 and an interministerial meeting is scheduled for next month on the subject.
The idea is to present a scenario to the IOC members during the project review scheduled for November 23 and 24, before its adoption scheduled at the last Paris 2024 Board of Directors of the year, on December 13. Will then remain at work on the other ceremony organized outside the stadium, that of the closing of the Paralympic Games on September 8, 2024, another story.