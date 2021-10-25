The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games “complicated but doable”

In the governmental sphere, the message is that the President of the Republic having given the political green light, it remains to adjust the technical modalities, certainly heavy, in terms of security, cost and organization. After his visit to the Paris 2024 headquarters on October 14, President Emmanuel Macron thus confirmed to L’Équipe: ” This subject will move forward and come to an end with, of course, the investments and the organization that we must put in place so that this is done under good conditions. “. An operation ” complicated but doable », Sums up an actor today.



