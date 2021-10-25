the overwhelming story of the brawl between Bordeaux and Nantes supporters in Lorient

Zapping Goal! Football club UNFP Trophy: players of the month

Sunday, on the sidelines of the Lorient – Bordeaux meeting, a fan fight took place in the city of Morbihan. Yesterday, Ouest-France gave the account of the facts with a dozen fans of the Girondins de Bordeaux (not banned from traveling) in particular concerned. While having a drink in a local bar while waiting for the start of the match, another group of individuals informed of their presence came to the scene causing a few minutes of clashes. As feared, they were supporters of FC Nantes.

Balaclavas, caps, knives and pancakes

“The people of Nantes have their faces masked with balaclavas and caps,” says the manager of the establishment in the regional daily. There are also knives. My pancake maker who was stuck outside saw one right in front of him. He explained that he was Breton, that he just made pancakes and that he had nothing to do with any of that. The leader of the Bordelais came back to see me at the end. He wanted to know if they owed us anything for the damage… ”

Something he refused, despite the broken tiles, the broken glasses in front of the bar, and the terrace in total disorder after 10 minutes of chaos. Informed of the brawl, the police quickly arrived on the scene.

