the powerful ultrabook equipped with an i7 11th gen is at -30%

In the high-end laptop market, the Dell XPS 13 has been a benchmark for several years, combining performance, battery life and sleek design. Now equipped with the 11th generation processor from Intel, the 9305 model is at a better price on Amazon and goes from 1,399 euros to 999 euros.

Dell quickly became essential with its XPS 13. And if in general, this range is quite expensive, at the moment on Amazon, the model 9305 which takes advantage of Intel’s latest processor loses 400 euros of its price to become much more accessible than ‘when it was launched.

The strengths of the Dell XPS 13 9305

Its sleek and elegant design

Its 11th generation i7 processor + 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD

Its good autonomy

Instead of a strikethrough price of 1,399 euros, the Dell XPS 13-9305 laptop is now listed at 999 euros on Amazon, almost 30 euros immediate discount.

A successful ultrabook

The Dell XPS 13 is a true premium ultrabook, and it is obvious when you take a closer look. The manufacturer almost abandons the bezels, and adopts a borderless look with a screen that seems endless thanks to the InfinityEdge border on 3 sides which offers a 13.3 ″ screen in an 11-inch format for a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7%.

In addition, the panel is of very good quality, because there is a Full HD + definition (1920 x 1200), embellished with an anti-reflective coating and a very high maximum brightness. It will be pleasant to use on a daily basis, whether for office automation or for watching films and series. And the brand also wants to bet on the lightness of its product, to make its laptop easily transportable, thanks to its weight of only 1.16 kg and its 19 mm thickness.





A gain in power with the 11th gen Intel Core chip

For its XPS 13, Dell wanted to offer a well-supplied and powerful technical sheet. Under the hood, we therefore find an 11th generation Intel Core processor, more precisely, an Intel Core i7 1165G7 EVO clocked at 2.8 GHz (up to 4.2 GHz in boost) and an Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset. This configuration ensures a performance gain compared to 10th generation processors, and the laptop will be able to run all your applications smoothly without problem. And the graphics part will be very powerful to launch greedy 3D games, because thanks to the addition of the Iris Xe graphics chip, Intel ensures that the games of the moment will run correctly in Full HD at more than 30 frames per second – something to delight some gamers. The whole thing is supported by 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD (NVMe), which will ensure excellent fluidity, including for smooth multitasking. Also note that it is compatible with WiFi 6.

Endurance level, you can take full advantage of the capabilities of this ultraportable. With a 53 Wh battery, the Dell XPS 13-9305 will easily last a day with 7.5 hours of battery life advertised. Finally, this ultrabook is equipped with a good connection with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a microSD card, a jack, as well as an anti-theft Wedge slot. Note that if you want to install the latest Windows update, we invite you to read this article to proceed with the installation and verify compatibility.

What does the competition offer?

